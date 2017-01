ROANOKE (WSLS) Patrick McKee introduces the pet of the week, Comet! Comet is a 7-month-old cat available for adoption at the RVSPCA.

The RVSPCA is located at 1340 Baldwin Ave in Roanoke and are open everyday from NOON to 6:00 p.m. They can be reached at 540-339-9247 for more information