Martinsville Founder Honored at Hall of Fame

Martinsville (WSLS-10 SPORTS)- The Nascar Hall of Fame Ceremony once again had special significance to SW Virginia.

The founder of Martinsville Speedway–H. Clay Earles was honored with the Landmark award. Track President and grandson Clay Campbell was on hand to accept.

“What he did back in the day you know back in the 40’s and 50’s was not the norm at that time, it is the norm now. He always said why can’t you make a beautiful race track? And reinvesting in it in the facility, and making the fans have a great experience and that’s what do we do now–that’s why we work– so the fans, ” explained Campbell.

Earles Landmark award was just part of the festiviies in Charlotte which saw Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Mark Martin, Benny Parsons..and Raymond Parks inducted as the class of 2017.