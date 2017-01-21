Hundreds gather in Elmwood Park for Women’s March

ROANOKE (WSLS 10 ) – Hundreds of thousands of women and men across the world gathered for Women’s Marches. Crowds filled the streets in downtown Roanoke as people took part in a sister march. The event kicked off at Elmwood Park.

Participants said they were inspired to take part in the march out of fear of what a Donald Trump presidency could mean.

For instance, people who attended said they don’t want to see Planned Parenthood lose federal funding, they’re worried about losing access to affordable contraception and they don’t want to see racist or sexist remarks go unchecked.

Hundreds grabbed signs and marched in unison to let Roanoke know, they’re not going anywhere. By 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Elmwood Park’s Ampitheater was filled with people signing up to voice their opinion.

“We know that there are far more issues that unite us than divide us, and we will not be divided ” said Djuna Osborne

Osborne helped organize the Roanoke event which fell on the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

“We also really want to make sure that we hold our elected officials accountable to the constituents they serve, for their public and private actions, meaning we expect ethical, transparent behavior” she said.

Many of the people attending the march said the incoming president hasn’t shown ethical behavior.

“The president made fun of people on camera, the president made his way to the top by calling people names,” said Jennifer Merritt. This isn’t a republican or democrat issue, this is a human issue.”

Others, like Kelly Serio, joined in opposition of what she found to be offensive language from the new president.

“It made us feel unsafe and uncomfortable to be a part of America,” said Serio.

Serio and her sister Natalie are too young to vote, so instead of casting a ballot, they’re raising their voice.

“We want to try to enact change the best way that we can and this is a way for our voices to be heard” said Serio.

Serio and hundreds of others took their voices to Jefferson Street then to Campbell Avenue and on to Market Street during the march. Osborne said she hopes, more than anything, the march inspires many people to get involved in activism in the community.

“We are not going away. We will persist until our voices are heard and all people are given the dignity and respect that they deserve” said Osborne.