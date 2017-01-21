Fatal fire in Bedford; County’s second fatal fire in four days

Rachel Lucas By Published: Updated:
fire-fighters-flame

BEDFORD (WSLS 10) – One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Bedford. This is the county’s second fatal fire in four days.

According to the Bedford County Fire Department, the fire happened on Adventure Mountain Drive located in Montvale. When the first units arrived on scene, heavy fire and smoke throughout the one-story home could be seen.

Crews were able to search the home and found one victim in a bedroom who had died in the fire.

The Bedford County Fire Department is urging the public to use working smoke detectors.

Free smoke detectors and installation can be obtained by contacting 540-587-0700.

