Armed robbery in Danville

Danville (WSLS 10) – Police in Danville respond to an armed robbery at Charlie’s Stop N Shop on Westover Drive.

Last night, around 11:30, an employee says a suspect entered the store and pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at him.

The suspect then left the store with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was injured.

The suspect is a white man in his thirties of medium build standing around 5’11”. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Danville Police Department.