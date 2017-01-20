What’s News Today: January 20, 2017

(WSLS 10) – The man charged with setting two fires in Roanoke is in court today. Charles Kesler is charged with arson. Police say that a brush fire was set behind a home in the 1,000 block of 12th Street Southeast. A second fire in the same block had been put out before crews arrived. Police say that nine fires were set in this same area in 2016. Police continue to investigate those.

Christmas tree collection continues today in Lynchburg. If your normal trash day is Wednesday or Thursday, place your tree at the curb and crews will pick it up.

The Salem School Board will hold a work session today. Members will travel to Glenvar High School to tour renovations and additions. They will then tour Salem High School and meet with teachers and students about the instructional plan. Board members will also talk about potential timelines and debt service.

A group of Virginia Tech faculty and students as well as activists in Blacksburg will hold a day-long event in opposition to President-elect Trump’s agenda. Inaugurate Resistance will consist of panel discussions, organizational meetings and performances, followed by a march and vigil. Events take place at the Lyric Theatre.

