Virginia National Guard Soldiers, Airmen help with inauguration security

SANDSTON (VIRGINIA NATIONAL GUARD) – Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are operating traffic control points Friday, in Washington, D. C., in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Nearly 300 Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are serving alongside a force of approximately 7,500 National Guard personnel from 44 states and three territories to support the event providing traffic control and crowd management, as well as communications, medical and chaplain support. Additional personnel from the Virginia Army National Guard, Virginia Air National Guard and Virginia Defense Force will conduct mission command and sustainment support in Sandston and other locations in the state.

“Supporting the presidential inauguration is another opportunity for the Virginia National Guard to build the partnerships that are so critical to success in domestic operations,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. William, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “Working with other National Guard states and territories and area law enforcement to help make sure the inauguration events are a safe, positive experience for everyone who attends helps us prepare and gain experience that would be essential for effective response operations in the future.”

Guard units will join the District of Columbia National Guard to supplement security, communication, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities during the inauguration. The National Guard is home to a wide variety of capabilities, which can seamlessly integrate with interagency partners to enhance inauguration support capabilities.

The Virginia Beach-based 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group are providing mission command for the Soldiers and Airmen assisting with traffic control and security and be organized as Task Force 529. Other units providing personnel to the task force include the Virginia Beach-based 229th Military Police Company, the Blackstone-based 3647th Maintenance Company, the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company and the 192nd Security Forces Squadron from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton. The task force also includes two chaplain support teams, liaison officers, a five-Soldier medical support team and four Soldiers and Airmen providing public affairs support.

Soldiers assigned to the information technology and communication sections of the Virginia National Guard joint staff and Army Guard staff will provide communications support with the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability. The JISCC is an advanced communications system that can be rapidly deployed to an incident location and uses secure satellite connections to provide the Guard and first responders with high speed internet, voice-over-IP telephones and high frequency radio communications.

Military support by the Guards dates back to 1798 when Gen. George Washington began his inaugural journey from Mount Vernon, Va. to New York City. Local militias joined his inaugural procession as it passed through towns along the route. Once Washington arrived in New York City, a presidential escort composed of members of the regular Army, local militia units (the modern-day National Guard), and Revolutionary War veterans accompanied him to Federal Hall for the presidential oath. The National Guard has continued this tradition of inaugural support ever since.