Two Grandin Village businesses to remain, business hub plans scrapped

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Two Grandin Village retailers will now stay put, at least for the next five years.

Urban Gypsy and New to Me Consignment were being forced to leave when their leases expire this summer to make way for the new Roanoke Business Hub.

GRANDIN VILLAGE COMMUNITY WORRIES ‘HEART’ OF VILLAGE WILL BE LOST WITH NEW BUSINESS HUB

The decision upset people in the community who argued the restaurants and retailers are what make the village what it is.

This week, after much back and forth, Urban Gypsy owner Ashley Shaffner said the new building owners decided to let them stay. They’ll have to pay more to lease their spaces, but can stay for at least the next five years.

“Jenny and I had to figure out whether it was difficult or impossible,” Shaffner said. “It will be difficult but we’re going to make it work. We believe in the village, we believe in the community and we just hope that people will keep shopping with us and supporting us.”

Shaffner says she hopes all the people who came out to save the business will still shop local to help sustain them.

Building owner Adam Linkenauger said in an e-mail, he’d like to do the business hub in the future but says it will not be at the Grandin building which they plan to keep retail.

“We are excited to have worked a compromise with Ashley and Jenny to keep them in the space long term,” he wrote.