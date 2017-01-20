Roanoke County police warning about AEP scam

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – The Roanoke County Police Department says it received three calls for service in reference to an attempted fraud on Friday.

People are telling police that they are getting calls from a man who says he’s an employee of Appalachian Electric Power (AEP).

The caller is then saying that the call recipient is past due on his or her power bill and that if the person does not pay by pre-paid cards, their services will be cancelled immediately resulting in their power being cut off.

Roanoke County police say that  AEP and no other utility company would ever demand any payment in this manner.

If anyone has any information on this incident they should call the Roanoke County Emergency Communication Center at 540-562-3265.

