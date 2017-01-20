Republicans quickly kill Virginia transgender bathroom bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A transgender bathroom bill similar to North Carolina’s has been killed by Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly.

A GOP-controlled panel quickly dispatched the legislation Thursday without debate. Both Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican leaders objected to Del. Bob Marshall’s bill, which would generally prohibit individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings. Marshall, an outspoken conservative, accused fellow lawmakers of breaking their campaign promises and oaths of office.

Proponents said it was needed to protect children, particularly students who play sports and use locker rooms.

The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s order keeping a transgender student out the boy’s room at his high school is awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court hearing. That case could decide the issue nationwide.

