Martinsville photographer from campaign trail to Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WSLS 10) – Being in Washington for the inauguration was the culmination of more than a year of campaign stops for Ray Reynolds to photograph now President Donald Trump.

Martinsville photographer Ray Reynolds has been in DC this week.

MARTINSVILLE PHOTOGRAPHER HEADING TO DONALD TRUMP’S INAUGURATION

He made at least one appearance on network news and photographed the historic ceremony Friday.

Reynolds said it’s just like what you see on TV, magnified by 10 and described the experience and the mood around him over the phone.

“When he was shown on the huge screen, people just went wild,” described Ray Reynolds, owner of RAYzor’s Edge Photography. “It was like a rock concert outside. It was like The Beatles were performing. That’s the only thing I can compare it to. It’s something about the energy he brings to the crowd that’s just unbelievable.”

Reynolds volunteered to photograph all the events he covered over the last 18 months, 46 events in all.

MARTINSVILLE MAN SHARES HIS JOURNEY AS A TRUMP PHOTOGRAPHER

He’s taken more than 50,000 photos with more added today.