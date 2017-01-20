Hokies Have Momentum as They Head to the Road

Blacksburg (WSLS-10 Sports)- With a one point win over the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday the Hokies improve to 14 and four on the season three and three in ACC play/ It’s good, positive momentum as they are on the road for four of the next five games.

“We have not been the greatest team on the road so it is another opportunity for us we will be forced to have to mature even more in order to have a chance in any of those games, ” says coach Buzz Williams.

“Definitely tough we just have to come together realize it’s us against the world and just play as hard as we can on defense and offense will take care of itself, “explains forward Zach LeDay.

“I think it gives us a lot of momentum moving on we got some road games coming up and we really got a win some on the road so we’re just gonna keep trying to focus on what’s next and just try to make the right move from there, ” says point guard Seth Allen.

The Hokies are at Clemson on Sunday then travel to Chapel Hill to take on number nine ranking North Carolina next Thursday.