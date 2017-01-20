Fire destroys Covington business

By Published:
Business Fire

Covington (WSLS 10) – An early morning fire destroys an auto shop in Covington.

Firefighters responded to Robby’s Garage on Monroe Avenue around 2:30 Friday morning.

The building was fully engulfed and some vehicles were on fire.

According to Covington Fire Chief Kevin Pettitt, one firefighter was injured when he was hit with a piece of siding. He’s in the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials do not believe it was suspicious.

