Cheers and jeers heard as Donald Trump becomes 45th president

WASHINGTON (WSLS 10) – Crowds as far as the eye could see watched as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

Students from Liberty University and Cadets at VMI were among those from Southwest Virginia who attended this historic event.

There were mixed emotions among the crowds at the inauguration.

People from across the country gathered on the National Mall to see Donald Trump sworn in as the new President of the United States.

It was a historic moment that included hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life.

Many were here wearing hats and shirts in support of Trump, while others gathered in opposition.

While some protesters got out of hand, others remained peaceful.

“I really hope Trump does a lot. I did not vote for him, but I wish him success. This is our president, this is our country and that is how it is,” said Kathy Rivera, who attended Friday’s inauguration.

“The moment he was talking about the one thing we are united in whether we are white, brown or black. We all bleed the same patriot blood and I think that struck a nerve with people here no matter what side you are on,” explained Clint Bartal, who also attended the event.

There was an immense amount of security on hand for the day’s event, which included military personnel and police from across the country.

People on all sides of the political spectrum said it’s important for Americans to unite and move forward.