Cheers and jeers heard as Donald Trump becomes 45th president

Brie Jackson By Published:
inauguration-pictures

WASHINGTON (WSLS 10) – Crowds as far as the eye could see watched as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

Students from Liberty University and Cadets at VMI were among those from Southwest Virginia who attended this historic event.

There were mixed emotions among the crowds at the inauguration.

 

People from across the country gathered on the National Mall to see Donald Trump sworn in as the new President of the United States.

It was a historic moment that included hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life.

Many were here wearing hats and shirts in support of Trump, while others gathered in opposition.

While some protesters got out of hand, others remained peaceful.

“I really hope Trump does a lot. I did not vote for him, but I wish him success. This is our president, this is our country and that is how it is,” said Kathy Rivera, who attended Friday’s inauguration.

“The moment he was talking about the one thing we are united in whether we are white, brown or black. We all bleed the same patriot blood and I think that struck a nerve with people here no matter what side you are on,” explained Clint Bartal, who also attended the event.

There was an immense amount of security on hand for the day’s event, which included military personnel and police from across the country.

People on all sides of the political spectrum said it’s important for Americans to unite and move forward.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s