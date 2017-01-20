Amherst Police find marijuana and mushrooms during drug bust

By Published:
police-lights-1

AMHEST (WSLS 10) Officers from the Town of Amherst Police Department raided a home overnight while serving a search warrant on January 20, 2017.

During a search of the house and property, officers seized 10.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with a street value of $630.00 and ½ pound of hydroponic marijuana with a street value of $2,880.00.

Officers also recovered evidence in the form of cash, moonshine, and marijuana whisky during their search.  Amherst Police Chief Robert Kimbrel states that while officers were investigating a separate incident in town during the day, the officers developed probable cause to secure the search warrant.

“This is an incident where an alert police officer was able to quickly determine that there was more to the situation than was first being reported,” said Chief Kimbrel.

Charges are pending on two individuals located on the property while officers follow up on additional information.

