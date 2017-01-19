Women wanted for shoplifting at Forest Kroger identified

By Published: Updated:
Margie R. Harder, 53, of Lynchburg, and Derhonda R. Spruce, 52, of Lynchburg (left to right)
Margie R. Harder, 53, of Lynchburg, and Derhonda R. Spruce, 52, of Lynchburg (left to right)

FOREST (WSLS 10) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the two women it believes are responsible for shoplifting from the Kroger in Forest on January 16, 2017.

The sheriff’s office credits several Central Virginia Crime Stoppers callers with helping them identify the women.

On Thursday, deputies obtained felony warrants for Margie R. Harder, 53, of Lynchburg, and Derhonda R. Spruce, 52, of Lynchburg. They are both charged with larceny third or subsequent offense.

Sheriff Mike Brown says “this is one more example of the invaluable assistance that Central Virginia Crime Stoppers provides the law enforcements agencies in Central Virginia”.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s