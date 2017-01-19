Women wanted for shoplifting at Forest Kroger identified

Related Coverage Bedford County deputies looking for two shoplifting suspects

FOREST (WSLS 10) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the two women it believes are responsible for shoplifting from the Kroger in Forest on January 16, 2017.

The sheriff’s office credits several Central Virginia Crime Stoppers callers with helping them identify the women.

On Thursday, deputies obtained felony warrants for Margie R. Harder, 53, of Lynchburg, and Derhonda R. Spruce, 52, of Lynchburg. They are both charged with larceny third or subsequent offense.

Sheriff Mike Brown says “this is one more example of the invaluable assistance that Central Virginia Crime Stoppers provides the law enforcements agencies in Central Virginia”.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.