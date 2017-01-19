What’s News Today: January 19, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Democratic candidate for Governor Tom Perriello continues his listening tour today. He will meet with small business owners today in Martinsville. Perriello entered the race for the Democratic nomination, facing off against Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. Three Republicans are running for the office as well.

Three cadets in the Montgomery County Growth Through Opportunity program will graduate today. The program provides opportunities for those with special needs to learn job and life skills. The graduation starts at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office.

Radford University will host a forum today, providing recommendations about the university’s future economic development and community partnership initiatives. The university is developing a five-year strategic plan and wants community input. The plan will focus on several areas including brand identity, budget, enrollment growth and student success. The forum begins at 6 p.m. at the Radford Recreation Center.

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will announce its line up for the 2017 season and to talk about the progress of the center. Leaders will also talk about the economic impact of the Harvester and future plans for partnerships.

The director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism will speak today in Roanoke. George Koob will talk about the neurocircuitry of alcohol addiction. His research has helped to explain why some people are more prone to addiction. His lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute.