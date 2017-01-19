Sister of Roanoke murder victim speaks out against violence

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Police are still looking for one of the suspects involved in Tuesday night’s deadly shooting of 28-year-old Michael Nance in Roanoke.

It happened on the 1800 block of Staunton Avenue.

Thursday, Nance’s sister spoke out about violence in her community, and the lesson she hopes people take away from her brother’s death.

La’Kisha Guerrant says her brother’s death is part of a violent cycle in her community.

She says part of that cycle is retaliation.

That’s why, with one of the suspects in her brother’s murder still on the loose, she’s asking people to help police find 19-year-old Markeith Bryson instead of seeking vigilante justice of their own.

Guerrant says the news of her brother’s death came as a surprise Tuesday evening.

“He died while they were operating on him… I’m still in shock. Mind blown. It doesn’t feel real, it just doesn’t feel real at all,” said Guerrant.

Guerrant says now, all she can think about is how wonderful her brother was in life.

“He loved kids, loved his kids, loved his family. He liked to look good and feel good and make others feel good, and he’ll be thoroughly missed,” said Guerrant.

Nance died after being fatally shot on Staunton Avenue Tuesday, just two blocks from Guerrant’s home on Rugby Boulevard.

He leaves behind an eight-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Police currently have 19-year-old Michael David in custody, charged with second degree murder, and they’re still looking for 19-year-old Markeith Bryson on the same charge.

“I would love answers as to why they did this to my brother,” said Guerrant.

Guerrant says she has a message for the suspects who she says made a terrible decision.

“You just messed up your entire life. You’re not coming home, and all because of a split-second decision with a gun,” said Guerrant.

But she also says she wants to speak out to all of those in her community that are feeling like she is right now at the loss of Michael.

“A lot of people are angry, and what people normally do when they’re angry is try to seek their own justice, and it’s a never-ending cycle here,” said Guerrant.

Guerrant says she hopes instead of committing more violence, people cooperate with the police to find her brother’s killer.

“I would just like to just see the cycle stop. It’s just not safe anymore,” said Guerrant.

Guerrant says funeral arrangements are being made by Nance’s father, and a date has not yet been set.

If you know of the whereabouts of Markeith Bryson, you’re asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.