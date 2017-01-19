Round Town: hockey and bridal show

(WSLS 10) – The Berglund Center is home to the 14th annual Guns ‘N Hoses Hockey Game on Saturday. Area firefighters and law enforcement will face off. Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Admission starts at $5. The game begins at 6 p.m.

The Gun and Knife Show returns to the Salem Civic Center this weekend. There is a concealed carry class offered both Saturday and Sunday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $9.

The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show returns to the Berglund Center. Meet the regions top vendors, sample food and dessert and enter to win door prizes. It’s Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

Wytheville Community College holds its Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree on Saturday night. The Cabin Creek Boys and the New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will perform. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.