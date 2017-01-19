No Shame Theatre is a creative outlet for performers and writers of every level. There are only three rules. 1. All pieces must be original 2. You can’t break anything (the stage, the audience, yourself, the law, etc.) 3. All pieces must be under 5 minutes.
