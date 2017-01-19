No Shame Theatre

Brittany Flowers small By Published:
1fd7c3c64e324db2916394c7a119f82c

No Shame Theatre is a creative outlet for performers and writers of every level. There are only three rules. 1. All pieces must be original 2. You can’t break anything (the stage, the audience, yourself, the law, etc.) 3. All pieces must be under 5 minutes.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s