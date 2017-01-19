New River Valley participating in Women’s March on Washington

CHRISTIANSBURG (WSLS 10) – Thousands of people will converge on Washington, D.C. this weekend after the inauguration for a women’s march near the Capitol.

About 300 of those people will represent the New River Valley.

Six buses will leave from Christiansburg at 3 a.m. Saturday. The goal of the Women’s March on Washington is to advocate for equal rights, as Donald Trump’s administration begins its first full day in the White House.

“I have five granddaughters, and I do not want to see them go backwards,” said participant M.J. Williams. “I have to stand up and be sure that I protect our constitution.”

There will be men and women of all ages attending from the New River Valley.