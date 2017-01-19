Madison Heights man charged with sexual battery of two juveniles

By Published:
Jeffery Mark Obrien (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
Jeffery Mark Obrien (Credit: Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

AMHERST COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Deputies have charged an Amherst County man with aggravated sexual battery of two juveniles.

Deputies say 56-year-old Jeffery Mark Obrien, of Madison Heights, was arrested at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at his home without incident.

Obrien is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery related to his interactions with a 14-year-old and 11-year-old girl.

Deputies say the incidents took place over a two-year period from January 2015 to January 2017, and only reported recently.

Obrien was taken to the Amherst Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

 

