Harvester Center announces first profitable season, 2017 big name acts

ROCKY MOUNT (WSLS 10) – After three years of business, the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount reported its first profitable season, selling more than $1 million in concert tickets.

According to the CEO, their season also made a nearly $5 million impact on Franklin County’s economy.

It’s the quaint-feeling stage that keeps attracting big name music acts from across the country.

An announcement on Thursday showed 2017 will be just as impressive with performances like Dwight Yoakam, Barenaked Ladies, the Charlie Daniels Band and Emmylou Harris.

Gary Jackson, General Manager at the Harvester Center, said word-of-mouth from music legends like Merl Haggard has helped recruit famous faces and voices.

“The reputation of the Harvester in the industry has grown so much,” Jackson said.

A reputation Jackson can now report is carrying a small profit for the first time and sooner than expected.

“When I told the town I would do this, I said it would probably take five years, so we are way ahead of schedule,” Jackson said.

In 2016, ticket sales reached $1.2 million, attracting concert goers from 36 states and seven foreign countries. Both Hankins and Jackson pointed out that is an especially impressive number considering the population of Rocky Mount is only 5,000 people.

According to CEO Matt Hankins, it’s estimated that for every dollar spent at the Harvester, another $2.25 is spent elsewhere in the community.

In total, Hankins said the Harvester has made a $4.7 million impact on the local economy.

“Which is great for a community and a county of our size to have someone that is driving that much visitation, that many people coming in and shopping and enjoying Rocky Mount,” Hankins said.

Since the Harvester opened up, new businesses have opened in downtown. The newest is Whole Bean Coffee. The coffee shop opened in November and the Harvester hopes that more businesses will come to the area.

Hankins said they are working to reopen a restaurant at the former Bootleggers Café location and even adding more lodging. In addition, he said they hope to add more downtown dining locations and retail shops.

“There is an opportunity for business owners to develop here,” Hankins said. Future businesses will also have a partner in the Harvester Center ready to lend a helping hand.