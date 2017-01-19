Girl Scout cookie booths start Friday

ROANOKE COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Girl Scout cookie season is here. You will start seeing them outside stores with Girl Scout cookie booths Friday. The big delivery truck arrives Thursday morning in Roanoke County filled with thousands of boxes. Volunteers will sort the cases and troops from across the area will come by to pick up orders and start delivering.

There is a new s’mores flavor this year.

This is the 100th anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts! The sales help teach them important business skills and the money raised pays for activities, trips and more.

“It’s a great time to celebrate girls who are becoming strong leaders through the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” said HelenRuth Burch, president of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council. “With our 100 anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies and learning the basic skills and acumen they need to be leaders in business, your cookie purchase not only gives you a delicious treat but also powers amazing experiences for girls!

There is also an app to help you track down where cookie booths are set up. It’s called the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or there is a website www.girlscouts.org where you can enter your zip code.

Girl Scout Cookies are still $4 a box and help support local Girl Scout programs, camps and troop trips and community service projects. The sale ends March 31. Also customers who purchase 5 boxes of cookies are eligible to have their names entered into a drawing for a year’s supply of cookies! One entry for every 5 boxes purchased.