First Team Subaru replaces stolen SPCA donation box

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – First Team Subaru made a donation to the Roanoke Valley SPCA on Thursday in an effort to make up for the theft of its donation jar.

SPCA workers say their dog house shaped donation box was stolen from the counter last week.

Surveillance video captured what happened as the box and whatever cash was inside was taken. Two people have been served summons in the case. A third is yet to be served, according to Roanoke police.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS MAN STEALING ROANOKE VALLEY SPCA DONATION JAR

First Team gave them a $1,000 check, as well as a new box to make up for the loss and help the shelter with other expenses.

“We’re very very thankful and will really be able to help many pets now with the money that was donated by First Team Subaru and the other individuals who have also donated,” said RVSPCA CEO Denise Hayes.

Hayes said they also received another $525 in cash from others who saw what happened and wanted to donate.