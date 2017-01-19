Daytime Kitchen: Graham Cracker Treats

Kristina Montuori shows a delicious recipe for Graham Cracker Treats.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper.
- Place chocolate coating candy in a small glass bowl. Microwave to melt. Stir, then continue microwaving on in 20-second intervals until melted, stirring after each interval.
- Make “sandwich” with your Marshmallow between two graham cracker squares.
- Dip half of each graham cracker piece into the melted chocolate. Let the excess drip back into the bowl.
- Cover in sprinkles and then place the dipped pieces on the prepared baking sheet.
- Set out on the counter or refrigerate until the chocolate is set.