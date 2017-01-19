Daytime Kitchen: Graham Cracker Treats

Kristina Montuori shows a delicious recipe for Graham Cracker Treats.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper.

Place chocolate coating candy in a small glass bowl. Microwave to melt. Stir, then continue microwaving on in 20-second intervals until melted, stirring after each interval.

Make “sandwich” with your Marshmallow between two graham cracker squares.

Dip half of each graham cracker piece into the melted chocolate. Let the excess drip back into the bowl.

Cover in sprinkles and then place the dipped pieces on the prepared baking sheet.