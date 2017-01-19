Danville Science Center opening new exhibit aimed at making people healthier

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Science Center will open a new exhibit this weekend aimed at making people in Southside healthier.

The exhibit features interactive displays designed to encourage people to get active and help them understand how much exercise they need based on what they eat.

It also includes informational displays to make people more aware of how unhealthy many of the foods they eat can be.

Danville is ranked as the third most unhealthy community in Virginia and other communities in Southside are not far behind.

“The key is awareness and education and getting children and adults interested in ways to be more healthy,” said Adam Goebel, the science center’s executive director.

The exhibit will be at the museum through September.

