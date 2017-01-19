Danville police investigating overnight armed robbery

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Police Department is investigating after a store was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at about 11:40 p.m., at the Valero at 602 Arnett Boulevard.

The clerk said a masked man came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The man took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and merchandise from the store and ran away.

Police say the suspect is described as having a dark complexion, wearing a black hoodie and multicolored lounge pants. The victim was not injured and the police investigation is ongoing.

