Construction underway to restore Veterans’ Memorial Park

Published:
vmp2

ROCKY MOUNT (WSLS 10) – A nearly $1 million construction project to restore a park dedicated to veterans is underway in Rocky Mount.

In 2011, Veterans’ Memorial Park was badly damaged by flooding, which cut off a large portion of land included in the park.

vmp-copyNow, the town has hired a contractor to install an additional culvert to extend that property and restore the park.

Town Manager Matt Hankins said the construction will prevent future environmental damage.

“We are excited to be able to do this project because our veterans’ park is so important. We have major events there every year that bring a lot of people to town and you know it’s a great, quiet, contemplative place for people to go and think about the military service and veterans who have lost their lives, and those who are still with us who have dedicated so much of their lives to keeping our country free,” Hankins said.

Construction on Veterans’ Memorial Park is expected to be finished by the end of February.

