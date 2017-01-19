32-year-old Lynchburg man arrested after double stabbing

LYNCHBURG (WSLS 10) – Police have arrested a man after an overnight stabbing in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department says 32-year-old Frank Edward Osborne, of Lynchburg, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, after stabbing 19-year-old Gregory Graves Jr. and 18-year-old Deondre Graves.

Officers responded to the call at about 10:38 p.m on Thursday, at 2301 Lakeside Drive (Brentwood Mobile Home Park), where police found the two men had been hurt.

They were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.