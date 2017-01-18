What’s News Today: January 18, 2017

(WSLS 10) – Ricky Gray is scheduled to be executed today. He was convicted in the 2006 deaths of Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their two daughters. The family was found in the basement of their home in 2006. Gray’s attorneys are continuing to challenge the execution. Gray will be the 112th person executed in the Commonwealth since 1976.

Lynchburg City Council and leaders of area colleges will gather today for a town and gown meeting. The informal meetings are held are held to strengthen communications between the city and the schools.

Cadets at Virginia Military Institute will have a full-dress uniform inspection today ahead of Friday’s inauguration. This is the 15th inauguration the cadet have performed in, dating back to William Howard Taft’s in 1909.

Today is the last day to give feedback on the Roanoke County Schools calendar for next year. The survey consists of six question with three proposals. The three options have school starting on August 9th, 14th and 23rd. A trend exists for schools that start prior to Labor Day to start earlier in August and finish the first semester before winter break.

WWE superstar Shawn Michaels will speak at Liberty Convocation today. He is a four-time world champion and supporting actor in the upcoming film “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.” Convocation begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Vines Center.

Regal Entertainment Group will honor actress Debbie Reynolds today. The theatre chain will show “Singin’ in the Rain 65th Anniversary” as part of its Big Screen Classics series. Leaders with the company say this will give moviegoers a chance to see one of the movies Reynolds is most known for. The film will be shown at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at Regal Theatres in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Lynchburg.

The Roanoke County Education Foundation holds a reception today for teachers receiving grants. Teachers applied to foundation for grants which fund classroom projects focused on encouraging creativity and helping students learn 21st century skills. The grants average between $250 and $500.

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates National Mentoring Month with its Big for a Day program. Kids between the ages of nine and 12, on the groups wait list, will spend a couple of hours with community leaders, learning about their jobs. WSLS 10’s Natalie Faunce will host a little this afternoon.