VDOE: Adult Literacy & Workforce Competitive Grants Available

RICHMOND (WSLS10) -The Virginia Department of Education is inviting organizations with experience providing adult education and literacy services to a January 24 pre-proposal conference in Richmond.

The meeting will be held at the Westin Richmond, 6631 West Broad Street, from 9 a.m. to noon. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date will be January 31.

Conference attendees will learn about competitive grant opportunities available for the fiscal year 2018 under the following three programs authorized by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014:

Adult Education and Family Literacy Act

Corrections Education and Other Institutionalized Individuals

Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education

Organizations that may be eligible to apply for the grants include – but are not limited to – the following:

school divisions;

community-based organizations or faith-based organizations;

volunteer literacy organizations;

institutions of higher education;

public or private nonprofit agencies;

libraries;

public housing authorities;

certain nonprofit institutions that have the ability to provide adult education and literacy activities to eligible individuals;

consortia or coalitions of agencies, organizations, institutions, libraries, or authorities; and

partnerships between an employer and an organization (or organizations) listed above.

Additional information, including the downloadable competitive grant application package, is available on the VDOE website at http://doe.virginia.gov/instruction/adulted/grants_funding/index.shtml.