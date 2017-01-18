WATCH: President Obama faces White House Press Corps for final time

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) – President Obama will officially bid farewell to the Fourth Estate on Wednesday when he holds the final press conference of his presidency.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at about 2:20 p.m.

It will be the 165th time Obama faces the White House press corps in this kind of forum, according to the American Presidency Project.

That puts the nation’s first African-American president 45 pressers behind his predecessor George W. Bush, who held 210 press conferences during his two terms, according to the APP.

Martha Joynt Kumar, who heads the White House Transition Project, said that doesn’t mean Obama has kept reporters at arm’s length.

“President Obama has given reporters plenty of access,” said Kumar. “In terms of one-on-one interviews, he has done more than (George W.) Bush and (Bill) Clinton combined.”

Kumar said she tallied 1,070 through September “and he’s certainly done a hundred since then.”

But Obama has not done many of the short question and answer sessions with the media that Clinton preferred doing, said Kumar. And, to the frustration of the White House press corps, he rarely took more than a handful of questions at formal press conferences.

“The thing about Obama is that he talked long,” said Kumar. “What he liked to do is deal with a particular issue or area and answer questions at length.”

Also, Obama — like other presidents before him — often preferred to take his message directly to the people.

“For example, when he wanted to get young people to sign up for the Affordable Care Act, he went to Zach Galifianakis,” Kumar said, referring to the comedian’s “Between Two Ferns” show.

Also, said Kumar, “for Obama social media was important.”

LIke his predecessors, Obama left dealing with the White House press corps to press secretaries like Josh Earnest, who presided over his final briefing on Tuesday. Obama crashed the briefing and thanked Earnest for his service but split without answering any questions from reporters about the incoming Donald Trump administration.

At his last presser, Obama is expected to tackle his decision to commute the sentence of former U.S. Army soldier Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking classified information to WikiLeaks