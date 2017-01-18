Gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello makes stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Virginia gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello makes a stop in the Star City.

The democrat took his listening tour to the new Horizons Health Care Clinic this morning.

Perriello discussed the repeal of the Affordable Care Act with health care staff.

He says that more than 400,000 Virginians have insurance under the plan and repealing the law could take a toll on small healthcare clinics.

Perriello said, “In many ways rural areas are going to get hit the hardest because the rates of the uninsured, smaller hospitals, those losses being moved on to the premiums for middle class families who are trying to work hard and play by the rules and pay for premiums”

Perriello will have a round table with IUE-CWA workers this afternoon.

He will visit Martinsville tomorrow.