Downtown Roanoke ‘Restaurant Week’ set for January 20-29

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke’s tastiest week begins this Friday.

Restaurant Week is a chance to experience Downtown’s mix of lunch and dinner options.

Restaurants will feature four price points during the week:

Restaurant’s Choice Lunch (less than $10)

$10 lunch (includes side and drink)

$20 three-course dinner

$35 three-course dinner

Prices do not include tax or tip. Restaurant Week is well attended so reservations are encouraged at restaurants that accept them.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants click here.