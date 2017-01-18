Downtown Roanoke ‘Restaurant Week’ set for January 20-29

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Roanoke’s tastiest week begins this Friday.
Restaurant Week is a chance to experience Downtown’s mix of lunch and dinner options.
Restaurants will feature four price points during the week:
- Restaurant’s Choice Lunch (less than $10)
- $10 lunch (includes side and drink)
- $20 three-course dinner
- $35 three-course dinner
Prices do not include tax or tip. Restaurant Week is well attended so reservations are encouraged at restaurants that accept them.
For more information and a full list of participating restaurants click here.