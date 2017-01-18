Daytime Kitchen: Chef T and Chef Hazel Preview Pop-Up

Chefs T and Christine Hazel from Hell’s Kitchen to show Natalie and Brittany a delicious recipe and to talk about a special Pop-Up Dinner they will be hosting!

Get tickets here : http://hungryasiandinnerseries.brownpapertickets.com/

3 pounds of Apples (Peeled, Cored, and Sliced into 1/4” slices)

½ pound Bacon, cooked (reserve Bacon Fat)

¼ cup All Purpose Flour

¼ cup Unsalted Butter

3 Cups Whole Milk

2 ½ Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

¼ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

2 1/2 Cups Cabot Cheddar Cheese (Shredded or cubed)

Salt to taste

Chives for garnish

WoodChuck Cider Caramel

1 cup Woodchuck Cider Amber

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

1/2 Cup Unsalted butter, cubed

1/3 cup Heavy Cream

Method:

Place sugar in a non-stick pan and warm on low heat. Watch sugar as it browns and begins to caramelize. When all sugar is melted remove from heat. Slowly whisk in cubed butter. Whisk until dissolved. Return to low heat and cook for 1 minute. Add heavy cream. Continue to whisk. Cook for an additional minute. Add woodchuck cider and whisk until sauce is smooth. Cook for 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Cool. Saute bacon until crisp. Remove bacon and chop into small bits. Pour bacon fat through a fine strainer to remove particles. Poor strained fat on sliced apples and toss. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake apples for 15-20 minutes at 350F until tender but still “Al Dente”. Melt ¼ cup butter in sauce pot. Add flour. Stir with a wooden spoon until looks wet sand. Cook while stirring for 2-3 more minutes. Warm milk. Slowly add warm milk while whisking constantly. Stir between intervals and allow sauce to thicken. After all milk is added continue to stir for 5 minutes and allow sauce to thicken more. Add Dijon mustard, cayenne and 1 teaspoon of salt. Add ½ of the Cabot Cheddar Cheese. Whisk until melted. Add remaining Cheese and whisk until melted. Taste and season with salt if necessary. Toss Apples in Cheese sauce. Top with Bacon, drizzle with Woodchuck Caramel, and top with chives.