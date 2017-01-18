‘Daytime Blue Ridge’ host mentors student for Big for a Day

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – January is National Mentoring Month and to celebrate Big Brothers Big Sisters tapped a familiar face at WSLS 10 to take part in “Big for a Day.”

Daytime Blue Ridge’s Natalie Faunce spent Wednesday morning mentoring Dymun Austin with the help of her co-host Brittany Flowers.

Behind the camera, Dymun watched the two put the hour-long show together.

She even had the chance to join Natalie and Brittany in a live cooking segment.

Dymun said the two would make great big sisters.

“Natalie has a great open mind and Brittany is just fun and she’s kind of like a kids entertainment and she loves kids, so does Natalie. She has a big open heart too,” Dymun explained.

A number of other community leaders also took part in Big for a Day, including Roanoke City Police Chief, Tim Jones.