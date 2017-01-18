‘Daytime Blue Ridge’ host mentors student for Big for a Day

Lindsey Ward By Published: Updated:
natalie-bbbs

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – January is National Mentoring Month and to celebrate Big Brothers Big Sisters tapped a familiar face at WSLS 10 to take part in “Big for a Day.”

Daytime Blue Ridge’s Natalie Faunce spent Wednesday morning mentoring Dymun Austin with the help of her co-host Brittany Flowers.

Behind the camera, Dymun watched the two put the hour-long show together.

She even had the chance to join Natalie and Brittany in a live cooking segment.

Dymun said the two would make great big sisters.

“Natalie has a great open mind and Brittany is just fun and she’s kind of like a kids entertainment and she loves kids, so does Natalie. She has a big open heart too,” Dymun explained.

A number of other community leaders also took part in Big for a Day, including Roanoke City Police Chief, Tim Jones.

 

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s