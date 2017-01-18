Danville police investigating multiple robberies

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Police in Danville are investigating four robberies that happened in the city on Tuesday.

The first happened at about 3:20 p.m. when a 40-year-old Danville man said he was robbed at the Riverside Shopping Center in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive.

He said he was approached by someone with a knife who demanded money. Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away. The victim described the suspect as a black man, about 20-years-old, and was wearing a black coat with a hood and stocking hat.

Another robbery happened at 5:30 p.m., when a 30-year-old Danville woman said she was in the Piedmont Credit Union parking lot on 366 Piney Forest Road. he was approached by a black male subject wearing a black

She says a black man wearing a black hoody and dark pants approached her with a knife. The man then demanded money but she said she didn’t have any.

The woman said another black man wearing a silver colored mask and similar clothing motioned for the first man to leave. Police say both men ran away towards Woodberry Drive.

At 8:45 p.m, police say an 18-year-old Danville woman reported she was delivering pizza in the 900 block of Glendale Ave when she was approached by two men who demanded the food and her money. The suspects took the food and an undisclosed amount of money and ran away. The suspects were described as black men in their mid-to-late teens and were of medium complexion.

Police say another robbery happened at 9 p.m. when a 51-year-old Danville man, delivering pizzas in the 1200 block of Claiborne Street, was approached by two black men carrying baseball bats and demanding money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and left the area in a white car driven by another person. The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early twenties and 5′ 10′ to 6′ tall.

All of the robberies are currently under investigation and police have not said whether the robberies are connected.