Danville Parks and Rec creates children’s book

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Danville Parks and Rec Department is helping 4th graders learn about the Dan River while also helping them prepare for the SOL test.

The department created a children’s book about two otters who live in the river.

A curriculum has also been developed around the book so teachers can use it to help their students with reading and writing.

The book is opened-ended so students can write their own ending.

Project manager Jason Bookheimer said the coal ash spill in 2014 inspired the department to try to find a way to help kids understand the river’s importance.

“We actually got a group of about 10 teachers from Danville Public Schools and Pittsylvania County Schools and they were able to work with us to develop the whole SOL curriculum based on the the 4th grade standards,” Brookheimer explained.

The book and curriculum can be downloaded or books can be purchased at the Danville Welcome Center.

