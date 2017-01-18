Danville double homicide victims died from stab wounds

Related Coverage Double homicide under investigation in Danville

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the two woman killed in Danville earlier this month both died from stab wounds.

Kelly Fears Wrenn and Ashley Lauren Joy Jones were found dead on January 8, 2017.

On January 11, 2017, Amanda Lynn Willhite was located in Jacksonville, N.C. by detectives from the Danville Police Department. She is currently being held on drug-related charges there.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.