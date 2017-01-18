Danville city leaders have begun implementing plan to reduce violent crime in the city

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) – Four people were robbed on Tuesday in Danville.

The first happened in the parking lot of the Riverside Shopping Center at about 3:30 p.m. The victim was approached by a man with a knife who demanded money.

It was the third robbery involving a weapon in the last two and a half weeks.

The second robbery also involved a weapon and happened about two hours later when a woman reported being approached in the parking lot of Piedmont Credit Union on Piney Forest by a man with a knife.

“In all four cases they described two persons being involved, so there are some similarities that definitely we’ll take a look at,” explained Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace.

In December, a plan containing multiple proposals for reducing violent crime was unveiled.

While not every proposal has been implemented yet, Danville City Manager Ken Larking said some have.

“We are scheduling a meeting with some groups to form a gang task force,” Larking said. “The police department has changed some of its policing tactics. They’re doing more focused deterrence.”

He believes that despite what the violence over the past two and a half weeks may seem to suggest, the city is making progress.

“In the case of the shootings, it didn’t take long. I think in a matter of days we found the person that was responsible,” he pointed out.

Even so, that’s little comfort to people like pizza delivery driver Janice Douglas.

Two of Tuesday’s robbery victims were pizza delivery drivers, which makes her nervous.

“Yes, of course it does because you never know who’s following you, who’s watching you and seeing how much money you’re getting,” Douglas emphasized.

She said other delivery drivers, too, are nervous, especially with all of the other crime.

“You could be robbed at any time just doing your job,” Douglas said.

All four of Tuesday’s robberies remained under investigation Wednesday.