Crews working to repair water main break on Peters Creek Road

UPDATE: One of the northbound lanes of Peters Creek Road is now open for commuters. The other northbound lane of Peters Creek will remain closed at Longwood Avenue.

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Western Virginia Water Authority currently has crews on the scene to repair a 12-inch diameter water main that broke near the intersection of Peters Creek and Longwood Avenue Northwest this morning.

Crews say Peters Creek Road northbound between Melrose and Hershberger is currently closed due to the break.

Estimated time of repair is noon today.