Crews respond to fire at Vinton Burger King

VINTON (WSLS 10) – The Burger King on Hardy Road is expected to be closed until Thursday after a fire on Wednesday morning.

When Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Investigators determined a grease fire started in the broiler and hood ventilation system of the restaurant.

“They had one of their hood systems activate and often times when that happens, it’s gonna shut ’em down for a little while until they can get some of that cleaned up,” explained Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke Count Fire and Rescue.

The suppression system contained the flames.

Furthermore, no one was hurt and there was no damage to the restaurant.