Crews respond to fire at Vinton Burger King

By Published:
vinton-burger-king-fire

VINTON (WSLS 10) – The Burger King on Hardy Road is expected to be closed until Thursday after a fire on Wednesday morning.

When Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the roof.

Investigators determined a grease fire started in the broiler and hood ventilation system of the restaurant.

“They had one of their hood systems activate and often times when that happens, it’s gonna shut ’em down for a little while until they can get some of that cleaned up,” explained Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke Count Fire and Rescue.

The suppression system contained the flames.

Furthermore, no one was hurt and there was no damage to the restaurant.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s