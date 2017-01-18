Christiansburg Makes Wilkens Next Football Coach

Christiansburg (WSLS-10 Sports)- At Christiansburg High School the Blue Demons have settled on a replacement for Tim Cromer.

Glenvar assistant coach Alex Wilkens takes over the reins. He heads to Christiansburg after nine years at the home of the highlanders as an assistant..

Wilkens has served as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and passing game coordinator. He’s a Floyd county grad who graduated from Bridgewater and earned his Masters degree at Radford.

