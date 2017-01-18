Christiansburg Makes Wilkens Next Football Coach

John Appicello By Published:
cburg2

Christiansburg (WSLS-10 Sports)- At Christiansburg High School the Blue Demons have settled on a replacement for Tim Cromer.
Glenvar assistant coach Alex Wilkens takes over the reins. He heads to Christiansburg after nine years at the home of the highlanders as an assistant..
Wilkens has served as defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and passing game coordinator. He’s a Floyd county grad who graduated from Bridgewater and earned his Masters degree at Radford.

WSLS 10 may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to WSLS 10, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s