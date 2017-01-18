Bush now in ICU; wife also hospitalized

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015 file photo provided by Phillips Academy, former President George H.W. Bush, with his wife Barbara, speaks with former baseball teammate Richard Phelps, during a visit to Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. Former President George H.W. Bush is healing well after taking a fall this summer, feeling good enough to go out on his speedboat and even visit a local biker bar with his wife. The nations oldest living president is healing nicely after he fractured his C2 vertebra, the second one below the skull, in July, said his chief of staff, Jean Becker. (Dave White/Phillips Academy via AP, File)

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston’s Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush’s wife, Barbara Bush, also has been hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

McGrath says the 92-year-old former president was placed under sedation for a procedure to protect and clear his airway. He is stable and resting comfortably. He has been in the hospital since Saturday.

Barbara Bush is 91. The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6.

6:20 a.m.

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 92-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says in an email to The Associated Press that Bush has responded well to treatments and that doctors are pleased with his progress. McGrath says the oldest living U.S. president was taken to the hospital on Saturday and he hopes that he can go home soon.

Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. He has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

3:20 a.m.

Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported early Wednesday that Bush chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill. Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Becker did not immediately return email or telephone calls to her office from The Associated Press.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

