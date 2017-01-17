What’s News Today for Tuesday, January 17, 2017

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – The Virginia Military Institute cadets start practicing today for Friday’s Inauguration Day parade. The full dress uniform inspection is Wednesday. This will be the 15th inauguration in which VMI cadets have marched. The first was in 1909, when President William Howard Taft was sworn in; the last was four years ago when President Obama started his second term.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will talk about donating a van to the Miles 4 Vets program. The program picks up disabled and senior veterans from their homes in Franklin County and surrounding areas to bring them to the Salem VA Medical Center or Danville Community Outpatient Center three times a week for medical services or treatment. Because of the large area covered and so many veterans using the service they are planning to make two trips a day— one for morning appointments and one for after appointments.

The Lynchburg City School Board has a work session for the school operating budget and calendar for 2017-18. The work session follows a closed meeting beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the School Administration Building.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) holds a design public hearing to present the proposed plans to replace two bridges and approaches on US 29/460, Richmond Highway over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad line in Lynchburg, east of the Business 501, Campbell Avenue interchange. You can give input from 4 pm to 6 pm at the VDOT Lynchburg Ramey Memorial Auditorium.

Starting today the Downtown Branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, on the ground floor of City Hall will undergo extensive painting and interior improvements. The library will remain open but some services may be unavailable or limited until work is completed. Full services will be available at the Main Library on Memorial Avenue.