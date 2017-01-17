State police determine cause of Carroll County home explosion

Related Coverage Police: Drugs found inside Carroll County home after explosion

CARROLL COUNTY (WSLS 10) – Virginia State Police investigators say that a Butane Honey Oil lab was the cause of an explosion at a Carroll County home.

The explosion happened on Thursday, January 12, at about 6:45 a.m. inside the home in the 100 block of Old Mabry Place and sent one man to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina, where police say he continues to be treated for serious burns suffered in the explosion. A woman and two juveniles were not injured.

A BHO lab is the process of extracting THC from marijuana plants using butane gas and that the process creates a highly-flammable atmosphere and great risk for explosion, according to state police.

During the course of the investigation, marijuana and an illegal hallucinogenic narcotic were seized from inside the residence.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

