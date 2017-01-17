Roanoke is getting ready to dress in its best for the annual Square Society Black and White Ball. This year celebrates the Square Society’s 20th anniversary. Natalie and Brittany talk to President of the Square Society, Bryan Soukup to get the details on the event.
