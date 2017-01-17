Roanoke Regional Partnership announces plan to bring jobs, investment

VINTON (WSLS 10) – The Roanoke Regional Partnership unveiled its plan to boost the economy across southwest Virginia, after more than a year of research on Tuesday.

The initiative, Accelerate 2022, is a five-year strategic plan to bring in jobs, investment and talent.

Accelerate 2022 will seek to bring in $3.3 million from the private sector. Forty-seven investors have already contributed about 75 percent of that goal.

The partnership also wants to build a talent attraction program and added a position that will focus on just that.

The goal is to create more than 3,300 new primary jobs in the next five years and nearly 3,500 secondary jobs.

The partnership also wants to continue to push the outdoor living branding for the area.

“It is work to connect with the colleges and universities in the region with the talent that is already here and talent that we can attract with our strong livability and outdoors message,” said Roanoke Regional Partnership executive director Beth Doughty.

The Roanoke Regional Partnership is comprised of eight different localities and more than 200 businesses.

