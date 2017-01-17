Police: Vehicle chase ends in shooting in Radford

RADFORD (WSLS 10) – Police say there is no threat to the community after a shooting in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m. Radford University police received a call about a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, a vehicle pursuit began, according to the Radford City Police Department.

City police assisted in the chase, which police say ended in the Third Avenue municipal parking lot off of Grove Avenue.

Police say the suspect exited the vehicle, and inflicted personal injury by shooting himself. Police say at this time, he was transported by ambulance to the New River Valley Medical Center.

No police fired their weapons.

The university says that there’s no threat to the campus and police say there is no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

